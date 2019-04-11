Chrissy Teigen Urges Democratic Women to Say ‘F*ck You’ More

During a Democratic retreat this week, model-turned-left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen told a group of women that they should being saying “fuck you” more.

According to Politico, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend joined the conference in Leesburg, Virginia, telling former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry their thoughts on politics during a panel session.

After most of the media was forced to exit, Harris-Perry brought up a familiar refrain by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who tells women that the one word they should use more often is “no.” Harris-Perry then turned to Teigen and asked her what women should say more. “F— you,” Teigen replied to laughter in the room, and Legend began singing part of his latest single, “Preach.”

John Legend also used the event to bash President Trump, praising his wife for her frequent attacks on him.

“Chrissy was ahead of the curve on making fun of Donald Trump. She knew before a lot of people did that he was a joke and a conman and a clown,” the “All of Me” singer said.

Legend is right– Teigan has taken aim at the president in vulgar terms, calling him a “monumental asshole” as early as 2016.

In 2017, the 33-year-old called Trump a “manically insane, incompetent president” and demanded that he pay for her medical bills, as his presidency is apparently leading her mental health to decline.

Her husband, John Legend, has also launched unhinged attacks against president, previously comparing his rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler.