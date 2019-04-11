John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Attack ‘Conman and Clown’ Trump at Democrat Retreat

Singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen headlined a Democratic Party conference on Wednesday night, where the latter declared that they turn to comedy to “cover up the pain” of living under the Trump presidency.

The couple, who are major Democratic Party supporters and vehement critics of Donald Trump, made the remarks at an unofficial party conference at Lansdowne Resort, an upmarket hotel, and golf club in northern Virginia.

“It’s a painful thing to see such a complete lack of empathy when it comes from people like Ivanka, I will say, that can post all day pictures of her children that are just in her home and ‘oh my daughter’s having trouble in her crib’ or ‘my daughter’s doing this’ and there are children out there that don’t have that opportunity,” said Teigen.

“There are children that are completely … honestly, I cannot fathom for a second how scared our children would be if they were without us,” she added. “We need the comedy to cover up the pain,” That’s our ‘ha-ha’ as we’re crying inside. It’s laughing through the pain.”

Meanwhile, John Legend said that his wife knew that Donald Trump was a “conman” well before he announced his intention to run for the presidency. “She knew well before a lot of America did that [Trump] was a joke and a conman and a clown,” he said. “And she was prescient long before he ever thought about running for president. She was on point with that.”

Legend also claimed that America should be “big, bold, and generous, and open” with regards to mass illegal immigration, having recently accused Trump of whipping up violence against minorities.

“They’re coming to give to America,” he said of the thousands of illegal migrants attempting to cross the southern border. “They’re coming to contribute to America.”

The conference is intended as an opportunity to allow leading Democratic Party figures and activists to coalesce around a legislative agenda for the coming year.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) denounced the conference as merely left-wing celebrities telling voters how to think.

“Later today [Democrats] will leave and go on their retreat,” he said. “They have many speakers. They’ve invited celebrities, not to perform, but to tell them what the ‘values’ of hardworking Americans are.

