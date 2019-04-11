Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steps Out in Fuchsia French Luxury

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out of the White House on Thursday in a fuchsia coat and black stilettos as she and President Donald Trump greeted South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook to Washington, D.C.

Mrs. Trump took a page from her friend France’s first lady Brigitte Macron’s playbook in a bright Louis Vuitton coat and black twisted belt that cinched her waist. Mrs. Macron, avid Fashion Notes readers will remember, only wears Vuitton — the famed French fashion house.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump donned a pair of sexy “So Kate” 120mm black leather Christian Louboutin stilettos, a fashion fetish pump that the First Lady owns in multiple colors and patterns. The Louboutin stilettos retail for about $725.

As of late, Mrs. Trump has made a habit out of wearing pink tones. At the beginning of the month, she wore a bubblegum pink Valentino peacoat and who could forget her Fendi coat with pink mink cuffs that she rocked two months ago.

