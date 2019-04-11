Oprah Bashes America: We’ve Confused ‘Personal Freedom with Stockpiling Assault Weapons, What Is Moral with What Is Legal’

Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey bashed the United States in a speech at the “Women in the World Summit” Wednesday, bemoaning sexual assault, gun ownership, and unequal pay for women.

“We live in a country that has somehow confused cruel with funny, serious with intelligent, attitude with belief, personal freedom with stockpiling assault weapons, and what is moral with what is legal,” Oprah said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winfrey also praised the 42 women elected to Congress in last year’s midterms, saying, “If I were a gambler, I sure would bet that those 42 new congresswomen have experience with issues that few congressmen have ever had to face.”

“Let’s see, let’s start with there’s the profound and abiding lack of equitable pay; ditto the lack of affordable childcare…there is the distinct possibility of being sexually assaulted in college or raped on a date. There are the bosses who believe that the female anatomy is theirs for the grabbing,” the 65-year-old said.

The O network owner also highlighted the “shocking abuse of women serving in our military.”

Finally, she “stressed the need to advocate for everything from reproductive freedom to protection for DREAMers,” according to THR.

Oprah got political last year by endorsing Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial race, tying the election to the history of lynching in the South.

“I’m here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed…I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain,” the billionaire said.

However, the endorsement was not enough to help Abrams, as she lost to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).