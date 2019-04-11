Ilhan Omar and Stephen Colbert Smear Stephen Miller As a ‘White Nationalist’

Far-left Congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday evening, and the pair once again smeared White House adviser Stephen Miller as a “white nationalist.”

During her interview, Ilhan Omar complained about the “double standard” of people criticizing her anti-semitic rhetoric, rather than the hosts of Fox & Friends who she claims “actually say those words.”

“They actually said that I might not be an American, that my loyalties might not be to this country, but I get called out,” Omar said. “They don’t. They get to keep their show.”

“I would say that goes as far as me too,” Colbert responded. “When I heard that you had said you believe Stephen Miller is a white nationalist, and you got a lot of heat for that, I thought haven’t I said that? Don’t’ we make joke about that all the time on this show?”

Earlier this week, Omar posted a tweet that read, “Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has an influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage.”

Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage. https://t.co/7NyMDgojd7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2019

The remark was widely criticized, with people pointing out that Miller is Jewish, while white nationalists hold vehement anti-semitic views.

“You see this outrage when I speak the truth,” Omar told Colbert. “Everybody else’s truth is allowed, but my truth can never be.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.