Stevie Wonder Calls for Gun Control at Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral

At a memorial service for murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle, music legend Stevie Wonder called for stronger gun control as a solution to inner city violence.

Before Wonder performed “Rocket Love” from his 1980 album “Hotter Than July,” he took to the microphone to say the violence is a “heartbreak,” and called for gun control.

“It is so painful to know that we don’t have enough people taking a position that says, ‘Listen, we must have stronger gun laws.’ It’s unacceptable. It’s almost like the world is becoming blind,” Wonder said as he sat before a piano.

“I’m very happy that in his short life, he was able to motivate people,” Wonder said of the murdered rapper. “And I hope that it motivates you enough to say, ‘Listen, enough of people being killed by guns and violence.’ I hope that we don’t just talk about it but to be about it, to make a difference for our future.”

It seems that Wonder is fond of using people’s deaths to push his political agenda. Last September, Wonder used Aretha Franklin funeral to attack Donald Trump.

“What needs to happen today not only in this nation, but throughout the world, is that we need to make love great again,” Wonder said from the stage, playing off Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

“Because black lives do matter because all lives do matter, and if we love God then we know truly it is our love that will make things better,” Wonder added.

Wonder also used the Franklin’s death to push his feelings about global warming.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Wonder insisted that Franklin’s cancer was a result of global warming.

