Ashley Judd Rips Joe Biden’s Hair-Sniffing: ‘I’m Very Uncomfortable Looking At Those Images’

Hollywood actress-turned-activist Ashley Judd called out former vice president and possible 2020 candidate Joe Biden for his repeated handiness with women.

“What I would say is, for me, that I’m very uncomfortable looking at those images. And they do feel paternalistic and condescending,” Ashley Judd said at the “Women in the World Summit.”

“Democracy starts at my skin. The reach of the state stops at my body. And that includes the folks who are in elected power,” the Heat actress said.

Indeed, Joe Biden has been criticized by many for his touchy behavior around women, and has been accused of disturbing behavior in private like smelling women’s hair.

Judd has been active in the #MeToo movement, accusing director Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and suing him for it.

The 50-year-old said in 2017 that the election of Donald Trump was actually worse than being raped.

“Raped as a child – bad. Re-raped by a political system that ordains a clown – really bad,” she said.

The activist also accused Trump of having “wet dreams” about his daughter, saying, “I am not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interest, homophobia, sexual assault, transphobia, white supremacy, misogyny, ignorance, white privilege.”

“I’m not as nasty as using little girls like Pokemon before their bodies have even developed. I am not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol, like your wet dreams infused with your own genes. But, yeah, I’m a nasty woman, a loud, vulgar proud woman.”