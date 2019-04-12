Melania Trump Spox Hits Back at ‘Small-Minded’ Anna Wintour Over Vogue Cover Snub

First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson is clapping back at American Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour after the famed fashion editor suggested that she would not put the former model back on the cover.

During an interview with CNN, Wintour hinted that Mrs. Trump — arguably the country’s most fashion-forward First Lady — would not be selected for the cover of Vogue anytime soon.

“You have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view,” Wintour said.

“We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they’re taking on issues,” Wintour said. “We support them in the fact that we feel that they are leaders.”

Wintour featured former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton on the cover of Vogue and most recently devoted a spread to porn star Stormy Daniels.

In response, Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told Fox News that the First Lady has already been on the cover of Vogue and does not need another cover to “define” her status.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was First Lady,” Grisham said, noting that the Slovenian-born former model and jewelry designer was featured on the February 2005 cover of the magazine.

“Her role as First Lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover,” Grisham said. “This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is. Unfortunately, Mrs. Trump is used to this kind of divisive behavior.”

As Breitbart News’ Fashion Notes has chronicled, Mrs. Trump has bucked the fashion establishment since becoming First Lady. Last year, during a trip to Egypt, Mrs. Trump posed for Vogue-style photos alongside the Egyptian pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza in her most glorious fashion moment yet.

