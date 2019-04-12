Robert De Niro Still Believes Mueller Can Put Trump ‘Away for a Long Time’

Actor Robert De Niro revealed in a recent interview that he still thinks that former special counsel Robert Mueller can send President Donald Trump to prison for a “long time.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert De Niro thinks it’s his “civic duty” to play Mueller on Saturday Night Live, and still fantasizes about him locking Trump up.

“I consider it my civic duty to do that part — just to be there because [Mueller] doesn’t say much, but he doesn’t have to. It’s that simple,” said the star, who added that he still has hopes of the president serving jailtime for suspected collusion with Russia in the 2016 election. “I might even be happier the day that Mueller puts him in handcuffs, takes him in an orange jumpsuit and puts him away for a long time.”

The Taxi Driver actor also baselessly claimed that Attorney General William Barr covered up negative details in the Mueller report, calling it “pathetic.”

“You know that’s interesting. That Democrats are trying to do the right thing and said, ‘We’re waiting for justice to come,’ and then it doesn’t come,” De Niro said. “Or it will come in a way, Mueller presented it in a way that’s up to us and Congress to make, come up with the results, but now it’s being barred by Barr. And that’s to be seen now what Congress will do and how effective they’re going to be.”

The Mueller report, of course, did not reveal evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The 75-year-old said earlier this year that the president is a “white supremacist” and racist.

“If he had his way, we’d wind up in a very bad state in this country. I mean, the way I understand it, they laughed at Hitler. They all look funny. Hitler looked funny, Mussolini looked funny and other dictators and despots look funny,” he said in January.