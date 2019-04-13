Alyssa Milano to Share ‘Personal Abortion’ Stories on Her Podcast

The far-left actress Alyssa Milano has launched a new podcast where women will have the chance to share their “personal abortion” stories with the world.

The podcast, named “Sorry Not Sorry,” points out the fact that one in four women in the U.S. will have had an abortion by the time they are 45.

“If you’d like to share your personal abortion story on my podcast to help shine a light on the importance of bodily autonomy, please record the story on your voice memo app and email it to below address,” Milano tweeted. “If you’d like to remain anonymous please say so in your email. #SorryNotSorry.”

Milano’s new project comes at a time when she and other Hollywood figures are railing against Georgia’s new “heartbeat bill,” which seeks to outlaw abortions in the state as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected. In the campaign against the bill, Milano has joined over a hundred figures in the entertainment industry in pledging to boycott the state should Republican Gov. Brian Kemp sign the bill into law.

The Netflix Insatiable star has previously denounced the state’s authorities as “totally corrupt,” after Kemp defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in last November’s gubernatorial election by a small margin, in a contest Democrats falsely claim was rigged.

“There are over 20 productions shooting in Georgia,” she recently complained. “Is the entertainment industry willing to support the economy of a totally corrupt state that suppresses democracy; where the winner isn’t the best choice for the people but the best schemer or crook?”

