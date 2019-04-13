Hollywood Melts Down After Military Transgender Policy Begins: ‘Truly F*cking Cruel’

Hollywood celebrities once again melted over a rule instituted Friday mandating that transgender recruits in the U.S. military enlist and serve in their birth sex.

Despite the hysteria, the new rule is not a “ban” on transgender people in the military as has been widely reported.

As Breitbart News’ Ken Klukowski reported, the rule, which addresses recruits and serving personnel who suffer from gender dysphoria, seeks to limit transgender people only “if their gender dysphoria requires in expensive gender reassignment surgery or other therapies that render them unable to serve for significant lengths of time. The specific military need is that those serving in uniform must be ‘free of medical conditions or physical defects that may require excessive time lost from duty.'”

But Hollywood activists would never let facts get in the way of a good narrative.

Pop legend Cher went after President Donald Trump in her trademark style, roaring, “Transgender Military Ban Goes In2 Effect 2day. My [Heart] Breaks 4 The More Than 6000 Trans Soldiers,Whose life’s Dream It Is,2 Serve [America] & Protect Fellow Citizens.”

“This Is Another Example Of trump Pandering 2 His Rightwing Base.trump’HAS NO CONVICTIONS’..HE HAS VINDICTIVENESS 4 EFFECT.”

Transgender Military Ban Goes In2 Effect 2day. My💔Breaks 4 The More Than 6000 Trans Soldiers,Whose life’s Dream It Is,2 Serve🇺🇸& Protect Fellow Citizens.This Is Another Example Of trump Pandering 2 His Rightwing Base.trump”HAS NO CONVICTIONS”..HE HAS VINDICTIVENESS 4 EFFECT😡 — Cher (@cher) April 12, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres stated that the rule was simply “hatred.”

https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/1116506798993711105

Ben Stiller and Wanda Sykes both changed their Twitter profile pictures to show their support for transgender people.

With the trans community. https://t.co/2LGvPqxHww — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) April 9, 2019

Actor Laverne Cox, a transgender woman best known for a staring role in Orange Is the New Black, also took to social media to attack the new policy.

"This is absolutely 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' for transgender people," Shannon Minter told ABC News, referring to the Pentagon's policy in the 1990s & early 2000s that banned gay & lesbian service members from serving openly in uniform #TransMilitaryBanhttps://t.co/yr7zGbKSHl — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) April 12, 2019

Actor Billy Eichner roared, “Today is an infuriating and shameful day in American history. Backwards, unnecessary and truly fucking cruel.”

Today is an infuriating and shameful day in American history. Backwards, unnecessary and truly fucking cruel. https://t.co/zTLQ4AOnVu — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 12, 2019

Don Cheadle and George Takei reacted to the news as well.

Transgender military ban takes effect – The Hill https://t.co/AbT9wVInmu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 12, 2019