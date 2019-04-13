Singer Stevie Wonder stressed his belief that “we must have stronger gun laws” when he spoke at the memorial service for Nipsey Hussle on Thursday.

He did not mention that the shooting death of Hussle took place in California, a state which arguably has the most stringent gun controls in the U.S.

California has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, gun confiscation via red flag laws, a requirement that potential gun owners first obtain a certificate of gun safety from the state, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on campus carry, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, and numerous other controls. The state even has controls on ammunition, limiting legal purchases to ammunition bought from state-approved vendors.

In other words, California already has every gun control the Democrats are pushing on the federal level, yet none of those controls were sufficient to save Hussle’s life.

Wonder’s solution? Even more gun laws.

USA Today quoted Wonder saying, “We still are living in a time where ego, anger, jealousy, is controlling our lives. It is so painful to know that we don’t have enough people taking a position that says, ‘Listen, we must have stronger gun laws.’ It’s unacceptable.”

Page Six reported that Wonder’s commitment to gun control was obvious during an August 2015 Central Park concert series in which the singer said, “We have gotta find a place, we as Americans of all ethnicities, we’ve got to put an end to it … What we have to do, whether you’re NRA or whatever, is find a place of everyone being accountable for every gun we have here.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.