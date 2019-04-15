Barbra Streisand: Watching Hillary Clinton ‘Makes You Want to Cry for What We Could Have Had’

Left-wing actress-singer Barbra Streisand declared Sunday that watching Hillary Clinton today makes her want to cry because it reminds her of what America is missing out on if the failed Democratic nominee would’ve won the presidency.

“When you hear Hillary Clinton on Fareed Zakaria’s show, it makes you want to cry for what we could have had,” Barbra Streisand said in a social media post. “Someone so intelligent, so articulate and so compassionate. The epitomy (sic) of Presidential!”

Streisand, by her own admission, cried when Clinton lost in 2016, and said last year that she still feels “numb” about her election loss.

“So, I was in tears,” she said in October.”We walked around of kind of numb. I’m still a little bit numb because I can’t believe it happened, since, you know, Hillary got 2.9 million more votes than Trump and she’s not the president, so I don’t know.”

The 76-year-old’s latest album, titled Walls, also features several references to her crying, with lyrics like, “Why can’t you feel the tears I cry today? Cried today, cried today” and “Can’t you see I’m crying? Can’t you see we’re crying?”

Last year, the “Woman in Love” singer also suggested that women who voted for Donald Trump did so because their husbands did.

“A lot of women vote the way their husbands vote; they don’t believe enough in their own thoughts,” she said.