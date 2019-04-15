Donald Trump: ‘I Agree with Cher’ on Illegals Coming to Los Angeles

President Donald Trump endorsed a reaction from pop icon Cher on Monday to a proposal to send more illegal immigrants to Los Angeles.

“I finally agree with Cher!” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing her comment.

Cher said that Los Angeles could not absorb an influx of illegal immigrants, because the city was already failing many of its residents.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN. WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS. PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More,” Cher wrote.

The president endorsed the idea of sending illegal immigrants and migrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities on Friday.

“They’re always saying they have open arms,” he said, referring to Democrats. “Let’s see if they have open arms.”

Trump frequently taunts his opponents on Twitter, noting in 2012 that it was a “weapon” to force them to tell the truth.