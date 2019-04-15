PHOTOS: Melania Trump Dazzles American Troops in North Carolina

First Lady Melania Trump joined Second Lady Karen Pence on Monday in a visit to Fort Bragg, North Carolina where the pair visited American troops and their families.

Mrs. Trump kept it neutral for the visit, wearing a cotton-blend drill blazer by Alexa Chung which features military details like front flap utility pockets, a belt, and a wide lapel. The blazer retails for about $895.

The First Lady paired the blazer with a pair of beige cigarette pants, which she previously wore while traveling in England, and Manolo Blahnik snakeskin stilettos.

Mrs. Trump, never one to be too casual, has worn the snakeskin pumps repeatedly. Last year, she wore the stilettos with a camel-toned trench coat dress by Céline. On her return to the White House, Mrs. Trump threw on a pair of turtle shell sunglasses by Saint Laurent.

Mrs. Trump posed for photos with American troops and shook the hands of their children during her visit to North Carolina, always dazzling U.S. service members whenever she visits.

