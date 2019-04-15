Rapper-political activist Cardi B lashed out at President Donald Trump, saying that she hates him and supports socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president.

“I hate [Trump]. I just hate him,” Cardi B told Variety at the “Swisher Sweets’s 2019 Spark Award Party.”

“Imma always go with Bernie,” the “Money” rapper added. “Bernie don’t say things to be cool, like there’s pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time.”

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, lashed out at President Trump in a series of videos January over the government shutdown, calling his supporters “fucking racist rednecks.”

Cardi B went off on Donald Trump yesterday, calling him a 'clout chaser' who just ruins peace and wants validation from black people! 👏 She also talks about immigrants, racists and his 'build a wall' controversy! pic.twitter.com/Q2qGRDrAnL — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) January 16, 2019

“This shit is really fucking serious bro. This shit is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a fucking wall,” she said.

“You promised these fucking racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible…But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it,” the 26-year-old said.

Cardi B was recently the subject of controversy after old video footage emerged of her admitting to drugging and robbing men when she was younger. The artist responded with a lengthy statement reading in part, “I never claim (sic) to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my shit.”