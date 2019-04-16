Cher Wonders How ‘People Could Condemn’ Her for Criticizing Sanctuary Cities

Pop star Cher seemed bewildered Tuesday about how people would condemn her for criticizing sanctuary cities due to so many homeless Americans already living in the United States.

Wondered how ppl could condemn me after all I’ve said & Done in life,Worked & Compartmentalized my Emotions,Took Care Of Those In My Care,” Cher said. “Remembered Pain will wait 4 U.Choose Joy Now. [Cry] later.”

This comes after the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said in a social media post Sunday that there were already so many poor and hungry Americans in Los Angeles, a sanctuary city.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN,” the 72-year-old said. “WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+ [American] Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More.”

President Trump trolled her Monday by agreeing in response.

In another social media post Monday, the activist again attacked President Trump.

“I AGREE…THAT DEMS STILL DONT GET,THEY’RE PLAYING POLITICS,& trump’s PLAYING

BUTCHER YOUR ENEMIES& CREATE CONSTANT MAYHEM,” she said.

“HE’S IGNORANT THUG WITH LIZARD BRAIN THAT GUARANTEES HIS SURVIVAL ABOVE ALL ELSE.IF DEMS R WAITING 4 HIM 2 HAVE EPIPHANY,GOOD FKNG [Luck]. HE HAS [Black Heart] &SOUL OF [Death].”