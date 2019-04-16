Rappers The Game, T.I. Attack ‘C*nt’ Laura Ingraham, Call for Firing over Nipsey Hussle Comments

Rap artists T.I. and The Game are publicly attacking Laura Ingraham over her reaction to rapper Nipsey Hussle’s slaying, calling the Fox News host “despicable” and for her to be fired.
“This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people,” T.I. said in an Instagram post this week.
This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people. My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me… especially from @foxnews But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see… WE ALL GET OUR TURN TO LIVE THROUGH OUR OWN PERSONAL TRAGEDY… and watch how many people dance in the streets,laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN!!!! Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has… EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that… I’m logging off IG at least a month or so… 🖕🏽
“Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has… EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that… I’m logging off IG at least a month or so” he added.
California rapper The Game had a similar reaction, warning Fox News to fire “this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views.”
So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately !!! We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁 DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!! 🙏🏾
The Game continued, calling his fans to get involved in a blacklist campaign against Ingraham.
I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!!
Finally, rapper Snoop Dogg joined in, commenting on The Game’s post in support.
All of this comes after Laura Ingraham ran a segment on rapper Nipsey Hussle’s death and played a clip from a 2016 song he was featured on titled “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).”
Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was a popular California rapper murdered in March.
In the song, Hussle raps in part:
We let this nigga win, we gon’ prolly feel broke
You build walls, we gon’ prolly dig holes
And if your ass do win, you gon’ prolly get smoked, nigga
Fuck you!
During the segment, Ingraham mocked the “creative” song and wondered if it was in response to the low black unemployment under President Trump (the song was actually released before Trump took office).
Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts have repeatedly faced threats of advertiser boycotts. Hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity have fought through boycotts, and Ingraham was targeted by anti-gun activist David Hogg last year.
