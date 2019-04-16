Rappers The Game, T.I. Attack ‘C*nt’ Laura Ingraham, Call for Firing over Nipsey Hussle Comments

Rap artists T.I. and The Game are publicly attacking Laura Ingraham over her reaction to rapper Nipsey Hussle’s slaying, calling the Fox News host “despicable” and for her to be fired.

“This is Disgusting! You both are vile despicable, poor excuses for people,” T.I. said in an Instagram post this week.

“Karma is constant & the laws of reciprocity ARE IN ORDER!!!! Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has… EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful,demonic spirits. And with that… I’m logging off IG at least a month or so” he added.

California rapper The Game had a similar reaction, warning Fox News to fire “this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views.”

The Game continued, calling his fans to get involved in a blacklist campaign against Ingraham.

I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!!

Finally, rapper Snoop Dogg joined in, commenting on The Game’s post in support.

All of this comes after Laura Ingraham ran a segment on rapper Nipsey Hussle’s death and played a clip from a 2016 song he was featured on titled “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).”

Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was a popular California rapper murdered in March.

In the song, Hussle raps in part:

We let this nigga win, we gon’ prolly feel broke

You build walls, we gon’ prolly dig holes

And if your ass do win, you gon’ prolly get smoked, nigga

Fuck you!

During the segment, Ingraham mocked the “creative” song and wondered if it was in response to the low black unemployment under President Trump (the song was actually released before Trump took office).

Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts have repeatedly faced threats of advertiser boycotts. Hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity have fought through boycotts, and Ingraham was targeted by anti-gun activist David Hogg last year.