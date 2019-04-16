Hollywood Throws Mega-Cash at Democrats 10 Months Before First Primary

Hollywood is once again cutting big checks for Democratic candidates, with celebrities like Ben Affleck, Kevin Bacon, Mandy Moore, and Ryan Reynolds getting involved in the next presidential election nearly a year before the country’s first primary.

According to The Hill, Hollywood stars are eagerly giving to Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) campaign, even as she lags behind several competitors.

Some of Harris’s donors include: Affleck, who maxed out with a $2,800 campaign donation; former “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm, who gave $1,000; “Two and a Half Men’s” Jon Cryer, almost topping out at $2,775 and talk show host Busy Phillips, who gave $2,000. Other Harris donors include: Lily Tomlin and Don Cheadle, who both gave a handful of $100 donations over the last several months, music producer Quincy Jones with a $2,800 donation, director Lee Daniels, comedian Wanda Sykes and actress America Ferrera.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is also receiving attention from Tinseltown, with Susan Sarandon and Danny DeVito donating $2,700 and $2,800, respectively.

The Hill also reports that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has been sucking up cash from Hollywood, like “Kevin Bacon, who gave $2,800 last month; Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, who together donated $5,600; ‘Glass’ director M. Night Shyamalan and ‘CSI’ actress Marg Helgenberger, who both dished out $2,700 and Jamie Lee Curtis, who gave $1,000 towards Booker’s 2020 efforts.”

Beto O’Rourke has accepted donations from Willie Nelson and Rachael Ray, while “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg (D) received cash from Mandy Moore, Bradley Whitford, and Ryan Reynolds.

As Breitbart News has reported, Hollywood launched an “unprecedented” effort to campaign for Democrats in 2018, dropping cash in campaigns across the country to influence the midterm elections.

A report from September 2018 indicated that celebrities donations to the midterm efforts of Democrats were even more than their donations in presidential election year 2016.

Indeed, elite Hollywood cash went almost exclusively to Democrats. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 99.7 percent of donations from high levels of the entertainment industry went to Democrats or Democratic-supporting Super PACs.