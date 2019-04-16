Pro-Life Ministry Has Helped 15 Abortion Workers Leave Industry Since Opening of ‘Unplanned’

A spokesperson for pro-life leader Abby Johnson’s ministry says her organization has helped 15 abortion workers leave the industry since the film Unplanned opened three weeks ago.

The movie, which was released on March 29, focuses on Johnson’s transformation from Planned Parenthood clinic director to pro-life advocate and founder of And Then There Were None (ATTWN) – a group that helps abortion workers leave that industry.

♥️

If you are an abortion clinic worker and you’ve seen @UnplannedMovie and want to quit your job, we are here for you. Go to https://t.co/LBMEhVTENR

You can quit, and we can help. #unplanned #WeLoveQuitters @_AshleyBratcher @AbbyJohnson pic.twitter.com/xaNpf4sh6H — ATTWN (@ATTWNministry) April 13, 2019

In testimony before the Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution Wednesday, Chuck Konzelman, writer and director of Unplanned, stated that, since the film opened, 94 abortion clinic workers have come forward to seek assistance leaving their jobs.

“The number of actual workers who have reached out is 94,” Konzelman said, reported PureFlix Insiders. The filmmaker added that number accounts for about one percent of abortion workers in the United States.

ATTWN’s spokesperson said those 94 people are the individuals who have texted the number provided at the end of the movie to get more information about leaving the abortion industry. The actual number of people ATTWN has assisted in leaving their jobs since the film opened is 15.

“The text number at the end of the movie offers help for post-abortive women (and men), options for people who want to volunteer in the pro-life movement, and those who want info on getting out of the abortion industry,” the spokesperson told Breitbart News, adding that as of Monday morning, the number of abortion workers that have used the text number is up to 146.

“They are seeking more info on leaving the industry but they haven’t left yet,” the spokesperson said. “The actual number of abortion workers that ATTWN has helped to leave their jobs in the past three weeks is 15.”

Konzelman said the number of abortion workers who have sought help is evidence the film does not portray them as monsters. Rather, these individuals see in the movie a hope for personal change in their own lives.