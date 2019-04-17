Beyonce Gushes: ‘Loving Michelle Obama Wasn’t Much of A Choice’

Pop megastar Beyonce gushed over Michelle Obama in a profile written for TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” published this week, saying she had no choice but to love the former first lady.

“Loving Michelle Obama wasn’t much of a choice. It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself,” Beyonce said. “Because she resembled us and was moving in spaces where, as black Americans, we weren’t exactly meant to be, she seemed so powerful.”

The “Drunk in Love” singer continued, praising Obama’s “courage and discipline” and saying that she is honored “to know such a brilliant black woman.”

“I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better,” she wrote.

Beyonce is not shy about her progressive political views. In 2018, she endorsed Beto O’Rourke on the day of the midterm elections just hours before polls closed.

The 37-year-old has repeatedly promoted the Black Lives Matter movement, and according to a poll released last year, she is the most politically divisive celebrity in America.

Beyonce’s husband, rapper Jay-Z, attacked President Trump last year, saying that his administration is pushing Americans to “talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.”

The couple also spent time campaigning for Hillary Clinton in 2016.