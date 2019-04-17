‘Get over It’: Bret Easton Ellis Unloads on the Left’s ‘Childlike Fascism’ that Got Trump Elected

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis takes aim at the progressive left, millennials, and the media in his newest book White, calling out woke “Generation Wusses” for leading to the election of President Donald Trump.

“This is an age that judges everybody so harshly through the lens of identity politics that if you resist the threatening groupthink of ‘progressive ideology,’ which proposes universal inclusivity except for those who dare to ask any questions, you’re somehow fucked,” Bret Easton Ellis said, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

“Everyone has to be the same, and have the same reactions to any given work of art, or movement or idea, and if you refuse to join the chorus of approval you will be tagged a racist or a misogynist,” Ellis said.

The 55-year-old author also targets the millennial generation for having an “oversensitivity” and “sense of entitlement.”

Ellis doesn’t spare the generation that raised millennials either, blaming baby boomer “overprotective, helicopter moms and dads mapping their every move” for creating “Generation Wuss.”

Naturally, liberal media outlets have responded to Ellis with scorn. Left-wing site Vox gave White a one-star review and bemoaned his “dad-like insults” and “cliché” writing.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Ellis ripped into the media’s coverage of Mueller and Trump-Russia conspiracies, calling it a “mass psychosis.”

“From every one of my friends or acquaintances or anyone I encountered on social media or watched blather away on TV for the last two years who insisted that the Mueller report was definitely going to implicate Trump in collusion with Russia, and will determine that the Russians stole the 2016 election away from Hillary Clinton and our whole national nightmare will finally be over, because the Mueller report will implicate Trump and he will be impeached. I want an apology,” he said.

“But I’m not going to get an apology. Because y’all is fucking crazy.”