Jessica Chastain Disappointed Time Mag Listed Both Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh as ‘Most Influential’

On Wednesday, Time magazine published its “100 Most Influential People” list featuring both Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, and actress Jessica Chastain is not happy about it.

Jessica Chastain took to her Twitter account to scold the magazine for putting both Kavanaugh and his accuser on the same list, saying it is “disappointing.”

“You put her on the same list as the man she said assaulted her. So disappointing @TIME Christine Blasey Ford > Brett Kavanaugh,” Chastain tweeted on April 17.

You put her on the same list as the man she said assaulted her.

So disappointing @TIME

Christine Blasey Ford > Brett Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/O91vmY8E6G — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 17, 2019

Time’s entry on Blasey Ford was penned under the name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and lauded the judicial accuser as a modern-day hero.

“Her story, spoken while holding back tears, shook Washington and the country. Her courage, in the face of those who wished to silence her, galvanized Americans. And her unfathomable sacrifice, out of a sense of civic duty, shined a spotlight on the way we treat survivors of sexual violence,” Harris wrote of Blasey Ford.

“Christine Blasey Ford’s ambition wasn’t to become a household name or make it onto this list. She had a good life and a successful career — and risked everything to send a warning in a moment of grave consequence,” Harris added.

But none of Blasey Ford’s accusations against the man now serving as our newest Supreme Court Justice were proven in the wide-open national scene that was Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings last year.

Further, it does not seem as if Blasey Ford actually “sacrificed” anything for her testimony. She lost no employment and even became the most celebrated and feted woman of the year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.