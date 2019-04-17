Michael Rappaport Demands Full Muller Report from ‘Dick Stain’ Trump

Actor Michael Rappaport jumped to Twitter to demand that “dick stain” President Trump release the full, un-redacted report by the special counsel, ahead of Thursday’s planned release of the Mueller report.

Rappaport posted a vile, foul-mouthed video attacking President Donald Trump, this time to demand that Trump release the full, un-redacted Mueller report.

“Yo Dick Stain @realDonaldTrump the American People want that Full Mueller Report & We want it now Tubby,” the actor spewed onto the social media network.

Yo Dick Stain @realDonaldTrump the American People want that Full Mueller Report & We want it now Tubby.@iamrapaport is LIVE & Disruptive here:https://t.co/PT7nXaXaaY pic.twitter.com/2PdEYA7U3U — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 17, 2019

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced a news conference to discuss the report by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

Along with Mueller’s assistance, the Department of Justice has been combing through Muller’s full report and redacting the information that cannot legally be released to the public. But despite that this is a standard procedure that Democrats supported in the past, liberals are suddenly claiming that if Barr does not release the full, un-redacted report, then they will not accept any conclusions.

It appears that actor Rappaport is one of those extreme leftists who is trying to set up doubt about the report before it is even released.

