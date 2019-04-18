Bette Midler Claims Conspiracy: Redacted Mueller Report ‘Going to Be a Big Fat Nothing’

Actress-turned-social media personality Bette Midler claimed Thursday hours before the Mueller report was released that it is going to be “a big fat nothing” due to Attorney General William Barr’s redactions.

“The media should be ashamed of themselves for flogging this crap from Barr and the WH. It’s going to be a big fat nothing. Deceit, evasion, and dissimulation. The same old thing we’ve had for the last two years,” Bette Midler said in a social media post. “WE PAID FOR THIS REPORT! SHOW US THE UNREDACTED REPORT!!”

In a previous post, the Hocus Pocus actress urged the media to ignore the attorney general’s press conference altogether.

“All media should shun the fake “press conference” run by the president’s goat Attorney General William Barr,” she said. “Barr and Trump have no doubt colluded on what can and will be redacted. Mueller’s team has declined to appear with these frauds.”

Indeed, Washington D.C. is on edge Thursday as the full Mueller report is expected to be released, following redactions from William Barr.

Due to this, many in the establishment media and Hollywood are targeting Barr’s character and integrity under the premise that he is looking to protect the president by redacting information from the report that could embarrass Trump.

Barr’s letter sent to Congress in March summarizing the Mueller report already confirmed that though Russia sought to influence the 2016 election, there was no collusion from Trump campaign.