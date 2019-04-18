Beyoncé to Release Pro-Black Lives Matter Album ‘Lemonade’ on All Streaming Platforms

Pop megastar Beyoncé is planning to release the audio from her feminist, Pro-Black Lives Matter film Lemonade on all streaming services this month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Beyoncé soundtrack will hit all major streaming services on April 23rd.

As Breitbart News’ Jerome Hudson reported in 2016, the film is full of feminist and racial messages. It even has nods to the black nationalist group Nation of Islam.

Lemonade is rife with references to racial politics. The film features the mothers of Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin, two black men whose deaths were used to launch the anti-police Black Lives Matter movement. At one point in the short film, the voice of slain Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X is heard saying: “The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.”

Beyoncé hasn’t stopped her political activism since then. This year, she wrote a gushing profile of Michelle Obama for Time, saying that loving the former first lady “wasn’t much of a choice.”

“I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better,” the 37-year-old said.

In 2018, the “Run the World” singer endorsed Beto O’Rourke in the Texas Senate election on the day polls closed.