Hollywood’s Mueller Report Meltdown: ‘Complete Whitewash,’ ‘Trump Is Guilty As Hell’

Hollywood joined Democrats and the establishment media in going into full meltdown mode Thursday following Attorney General William Barr releasing the full Mueller report to the public. Celebrities accused President Donald Trump of being “guilty” and called the report a cover-up.

As Barr already stated in his letter to Congress in March, the Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election found no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia, and did not recommend criminal charges against the president for obstruction of justice.

Hollywood, having learned nothing since their last Mueller meltdown, simply quadrupled down on their claims that President Trump is a criminal.

Actor John Cusack, without explanation, claimed that William Barr was engaging in a “complete whitewash coverup.”

Barr = complete whitewash coverup

A press circus orchestrated by the White House – 💯 corruption — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 18, 2019

Rosie O’Donnell repeated her plea to impeach “poor donald” Trump.

Rob Reiner declared simply, “Prima Facie: Trump is guilty as hell.”

Prima Facie: Trump is guilty as hell. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 18, 2019

“Just stunning to see the Attorney General in the role of Trump’s personal attorney,” Mia Farrow bemoaned.

Just stunning to see the Attorney General in the role of Trump’s personal attorney — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 18, 2019

Debra Messing echoed CNN’s Ana Navarro, who called Attorney General Barr “disloyal to the Constitution.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis ominously quoted from the Mueller report, “if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

“At the same time, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.” — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) April 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Sophia Bush mocked the redactions.

Glad the report helps us get to the bottom of things. https://t.co/W4fkWa7Mxb — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 18, 2019

Patricia Arquette used her social media to baselessly speculate about Mueller’s funding being cut off.

I wish a reporter would have asked Barr if Mueller finished with his investigation unimpeded or if he was asked by anyone to conclude it or if funding was stopped in any way. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 18, 2019

Rob Delaney remarked that Trump was simply a “garden variety criminal.”

I’m not counting on even a Dem led House to do what’s right, so I’d never thought the Mueller report would solve all our problems (We will; through direct action, unions, strikes, protests, primarying, etc) but holy shit it is damning & the president is a garden variety criminal. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 18, 2019

Comedian Kathy Griffin, feeling the capitalist spirit, used the Mueller news to hawk her anti-Trump merchandise.

Look folks, we can still have a sense of humor while dealing with Orange Dumbass. I have many other items where you can take your anger and have a giggle at the same time. Go to https://t.co/UySm4K9Jiv to check them out. pic.twitter.com/UPYInERtkp — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 18, 2019

Check out all the Hollywood reactions:

It is my opinion that an innocent man wouldn’t say the below words out loud. But that’s just me. 🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IL2mGZEtZv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 18, 2019

"This is the end of my pregnancy…I'm fu*ked".

Donald Trump. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 18, 2019

Sooooooo it’s not illegal if you’re really upset? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 18, 2019

Trump on 1st hearing of #MuellerReport, “Oh my God, this is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—ed,” Trump said. If only!!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) April 18, 2019

I never knew before today that the Attorney General is a personal defense attorney for the President of the United States. Cool beans. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 18, 2019

Mueller Report summary: "So it turns out you can just kind of do whatever you want." — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 18, 2019

Remember: when you are reading the Mueller Report and see a redaction it is safe to assume that’s where Don Jr. said something stupid and incriminating — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) April 18, 2019

He was obstructing then, he is obstructing now. Welcome, Billie Barr, to team obstruction! On a side note… For a rookie ya look like shit! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 18, 2019

Am I reading this right? The president failed to meet the prosecutorial threshold to be charged with obstruction largely because his aides and associates refused to carry out his orders? — Bill Prady (@billprady) April 18, 2019