Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Blossoms in Floral Coat, Sherbet Stilettos

First Lady Melania Trump channeled the blossoming White House gardens on Thursday as she strutted in a floral coat and orange sherbet stilettos — a nod to the upcoming Easter holiday.

On an exciting day for President Trump, Mrs. Trump stepped out in a white sheath dress and an Ivory wool floral-printed cocoon coat with an old-world vibe by American designer Adam Lippes. The coat features luxurious jeweled-encrusted buttons and is currently sold out, but previously retailed for about $2,250.

Mrs. Trump added a pair of orange sherbet-toned “So Kate” suede Christian Louboutin stilettos with a roughly five-inch heel. The creamy, Easter-ready pumps are still available for about $575.

Of course, what would be a Spring/Summer Mrs. Trump look without her favorite pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun — and the press!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.