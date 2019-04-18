Watch: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Jason Momoa Shaves Beard to Promote Using ‘Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum’

Actor Jason Momoa, known for his characteristic beard, made an environmental statement, shaving his face to promote switching to drinking water out of “infinitely recyclable aluminum.”

“Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video,” Jason Momoa said on Instagram Wednesday. “I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet.”

“Let’s clean up our oceans our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum…Water in cans, not plastic,” the Aquaman actor said.

“You gotta get rid of your plastic water bottles. Aquaman’s trying to do the best he can for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Love you guys,” he says in the clip.

Momoa said he thought he last shaved in 2012.

The 39-year-old says he wanted to do it to “bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.” He says aluminum is the one thing that can save it and he promoted his own line of sparkling water in aluminum cans.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s most current data from 2015 showed nearly 55 percent of aluminum beer and soft drink cans were recycled compared to 30% of plastic bottles.

