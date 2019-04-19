Charlize Theron: My Child was a Boy ‘Until She Looked At Me When She was Three and Said ‘I Am Not a Boy!’

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron revealed that she is raising her adopted seven-year-old boy as a girl.

“I thought she was a boy,” Charlize Theron said, “until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!'”

The Daily Mail reported that Charlize Theron said she does try to guide the children:

So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be.

Theron’s decision to allow her three-year-old child to choose a life of risky medical treatment, social exclusion, and mental turmoil is likely to spur the growing debate over whether parents inappropriately nudge their gentle boys, tomboys, and gay or lesbian children, toward trangenderism.

An increasing number of parents are allowing their children to choose an opposite-sex identity, despite the difficult future impact on the children.

Opponents of this trangender movement spotlight studies which show that 90 percent of young children who claim opposite-sex preferences grow out of the phase and come through the turmoil of puberty without claiming they were born in the “wrong body.” Those kids include a significant number of people who turn out to be lesbian or gay.

The American College of Pediatricians reported that “as many as 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty.” The college added that “conditioning children into believing that a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse.”

Actor James Woods jumped into that debate in 2017, commenting on a young boy and his parents at a Pride parade holding signs that read “I [heart] my gender creative son” and “My son wears dresses & makeup…Get over it!”

“This is sweet,” Woods captioned the image. “Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”

This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage pic.twitter.com/1k3ITApFsF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2017

Also, many of the teenagers also declare themselves to be transgender are swept along by a combination of teenage unhappiness and peer pressure, according to a 2018 university study that survived fierce criticism from transgender activists.

Polls show the transgender ideology is deeply unpopular, especially among women and parents. Multiple polls show that most Americans wish to help and comfort people who think they are a member of the opposite sex but they also reject the transgender ideology’s claim that a person’s sex is determined by their feeling of “gender identity,” not by their biology.