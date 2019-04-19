Jim Carrey Rejects Mueller Report with Drawing of Vomit-Mouth Trump: ‘Definitely Not Exonerated’

Jim Carrey, part actor, part painter, part legal expert, share his latest politically charged portrait featuring a demon-possessed President Donald Trump, who according to Carrey, is “definitely not exonerated.”

Its not illegal for Trump’s head to spin around while he vomits copious amounts of green bile either, but he’s definitely not fit to be President, he’s definitely not exonerated and Barr definitely couldn’t go any lower. pic.twitter.com/whsePW8EC0 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 18, 2019

The Sonic the Hedgehog star’s rant and anti-Trump painting came in response to Attorney General William Barr’s release of the full redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which concluded that the “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Jim Carrey, who’s spent Trump’s presidency lampooning and attacking the administration, had begged Meuller to bring indictments against Trump for Christmas.

“Dear Mr. Mueller: Be my secret Santa. You know what I want for Christmas,” Carrey caption the social media missive, which showed a child whispering the word “Indictment” in Santa Clauses ear.

Earlier this week, the Ace Ventura star released a painting of Barr eating the Meuller report and captioned that drawing, saying “House Democrats vow to subpoena the attorney general’s turds.”

