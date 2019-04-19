Justin Bieber Joins Blacklist Campaign Against Laura Ingraham: ‘You Should Be Fired Period’

Pop star Justin Bieber joined a blacklist campaign against Fox News host Laura Ingraham, calling her jokes about slain rapper Nipsey Hussle “absolutely disgusting.”

“Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is,” Justin Bieber said.

“But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Ingraham has been the subject of disgusting attacks from music stars since she ran a segment about Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, a popular rapper who was killed last month.

During the segment, the anchor joked that “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump),” a song that Hussle was featured on, was “creative.”

In the song, Hussle warns Donald Trump that he’s “gon’ prolly get smoked, nigga.”

In reaction rappers T.I. and The Game went after Ingraham, attacking her and urging Fox News to fire her.

The Game called her a “disrespectful cunt” while T.I. called her a “vile despicable” person.