Actress Patricia Heaton Rips MSNBC for ‘Loathsome’ Easter Sunday Ambush on Robert Mueller

Actress Patricia Heaton ripped MSNBC for their “loathsome” harassment of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he left Church on Easter Sunday, pointing out that their ambush occurred in the backdrop of Christians in Sri Lanka being brutally murdered as they worshiped.

On Sunday, MSNBC filmed their reporter Mike Viqueira ambushing Mueller outside a Church in Washington D.C., asking questions about President Donald Trump and the implications of his special counsel report into supposed Russian collusion during the election. As Mueller tried to enter his vehicle, he simply replied, “No comment.”

The exchange drew anger from many on social media, including Patricia Heaton, who referenced Sunday’s bombings against Christian worshipers in Colombia, Sri Lanka, at the hands of Islamist terrorists.

“Hello @MSNBC. Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped,” the Everybody Loves Raymond star said. “But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathesome. Shame on you.”

Hello @MSNBC. Today is Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Some of the faithful were murdered today while they worshiped. But you ambush Robert Mueller outside of his church and chuckle about it afterward. This is loathesome. Shame on you. https://t.co/30BAoivnVp — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 21, 2019

The star of ABC’s The Middle also expressed her anger at the failure of Democratic politicians to describe the victims of Sunday’s attacks as Christians, instead referring to them as “Easter worshippers.”

“It reminds me of the time # Nancy Pelosi couldn’t bring herself to say the name ‘Jesus,'” Patricia Heaton wrote.

It reminds me of the time #Nancy Pelosi couldn’t bring herself to say the name “Jesus.” https://t.co/NKPjIoEHJI https://t.co/4rHyTjxe8u — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 22, 2019

Although not overtly political, the 61-year-old makes no secret about her Christian beliefs, which include a pro-life stance. In 2017, she responded angrily to a report detailing how Iceland had exterminated nearly all children with Downs syndrome through abortion.

“Iceland isn’t actually eliminating Down syndrome,” she wrote at the time. “They’re just killing everybody that has it. Big difference.”

Iceland isn't actually eliminating Down Syndrome. They're just killing everybody that has it. Big difference. #Downsyndrome #abortion https://t.co/gAONIzqRXW — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 15, 2017

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.