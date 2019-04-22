Activist Model Emily Ratajkowski Honors Easter in a Thong

Model and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski celebrated Easter Sunday, the most important day in the Christian calendar, by posting racy photos of herself in a thong.

“Eternal Easter vibe,” the Gone Girl star wrote on Twitter, accompanied by photos of her showing off her curves in a thong in front of an Easter bunny.

Eternal Easter vibe pic.twitter.com/y2fWKrjbj7 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) April 21, 2019

The 27-year-old often uses racy photos to get her point across. Last year, she defended her decision to go bra-less at a protest against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying she was there to make a “political point.”

Come on go home. Waste of time young child. And put a bra on. — Carrie White (@CarewhiteWhite) October 4, 2018

“I knew being there would be important and I knew some people would find it controversial, but I never expected anyone to talk about why I wasn’t wearing a bra under my tank top,” she complained at the time. “It was 32 degrees, I was marching through D.C. in jeans; my outfit seemed completely normal to me. And I was there making a political point. Why would people focus on what I was wearing?”

Ratajkowski, who endorsed Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential election, has previously claimed it is “insane” to suggest women cannot simultaneously be feminists and wear revealing clothing.

“The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “But I don’t really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that,” she said. “Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.”