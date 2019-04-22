Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is a Blue Jean Baby at Easter Egg Roll in Michael Kors
First Lady Melania Trump was all smiles at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday in an ensemble reminiscent of the 1970s when times were a bit simpler.
Mrs. Trump emerged from the staircase of the White House alongside President Trump to adoring supporters and playful children, wearing an off-the-runway Michael Kors blue suede trench coat from the American designer’s Spring 2019 Ready to Wear collection.
Whereas Kors styled the coat with a bulk of accessories, Mrs. Trump and her style adviser — famed French-American designer Hervé Pierre — streamlined the look, a nod the to the more easy-going times of the 1970s by which the long-collared coat makes reference to. The coat retails at Neiman Marcus for about $5,000.
For this paired back approach, Mrs. Trump wore her usual jewelry and a pair of nude “Eloise” flats by Christian Louboutin with a less severe point at the toe than her usual stilettos that she opts for. The flats retail for about $595.
On Easter Sunday, Mrs. Trump chose a traditional fit and flare floral Carolina Herrera dress with vibrant yellow, green, and lavender pastels. On her feet, she wore a pair of patent leather lavender Christian Louboutin pumps that were dyed-to-match her belt of the same color.
