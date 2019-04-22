Watch: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Rants About Easter Bunny ‘Hoppin into That P*ssy’

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner posted a video to social media over the weekend, drinking wine and talking about the Easter bunny engaging in sexual acts.

“In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that pussayy! And that’s the tea,” Sophie Turner said.

why is no one on my tl talking about miss sophie referring to gendry as an easter bunny hop hop hopping into that PUSSAY? pic.twitter.com/aA9budFhwz — maia (@maia419) April 22, 2019

This appears to be in reference to a scene from the hit HBO show in which character Arya Stark had a sex scene with Gendry Baratheon in the latest episode. Game of Thrones is a long-running popular HBO series famous for, among other things, its frequent sexually explicit scenes, some involving incest.

Turner revealed in 2017 that she actually learned about oral sex at a young age from acting on the show.

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” the 23-year-old said.

“The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!'”

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress is certainly open about her personal life with her fans.

In an podcast appearance earlier this month, she opened up about growing up as an actress and her challenges with mental health.

“It’s weird. I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger,” she said.

“I don’t know why though. Maybe it’s just a weird fascination I used to have, but yeah, I used to think about it. I don’t think I ever would have gone through with it. I don’t know.”