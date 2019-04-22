Netflix Debuts Trailer for Documentary Profiling Only Democrats

Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming documentary Knock Down The House Monday, starring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and profiling women who ran for seats in the 2018 midterms in underdog campaigns.

The Netflix documentary conspicuously leaves out any Republican or conservative women who won seats in 2018. The movie follows the campaigns of four left-wing Democrats running for office.

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez is profiled as she runs against then-Congressman Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th district. She bemoans that Crowley will tell her she is “small,” “young,” and “inexperienced.”

The socialist politician also tears up at one point, saying, “I just don’t want to let ’em down.”

The documentary also follows three other women in their political efforts: Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin. Ocasio-Cortez is the only politician profiled in the documentary who actually won.

Netflix, despite promoting politicians who push for higher taxes, doesn’t exactly like paying taxes themselves. In 2018, the company earned $845 million in profits but did not pay any taxes on record.

The tech giant has faced allegations of political bias before. Last year, the streamer made headlines for signing a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce movies and series with the company.