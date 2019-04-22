Susan Sarandon Donates to Democratic Protest Candidate Mike Gravel

Actress Susan Sarandon is backing former Senator Mike Gravel for president in 2020, despite the leftist’s long odds at even making the Democrat debate stage.

Donated to @MikeGravel. The more Dem voices in the primary, the better! https://t.co/97rfE339sA — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 22, 2019

Donated to Mike Gravel,” the Thelma & Louise actress wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The more Dem voices in the primary, the better!”

Gravel launched his Democrat primary presidential campaign in April, noting that his “only aim” was to push the Democrats further left.

Gravel has to receive donations from 65,000 unique donors with a minimum of 200 donors in at least 20 different states, in order to qualify for the DNC debates. He also has to register at least 1 percent support in three DNC approved public polls. The first debate will be held in June.

The Former Alaska Senator succeeded in making the debate stage in the 2008 Democrat primary, challenging Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden for American interventionist foreign policies. He is among the more than twenty-two notable elected officials and high-profile Democrats looking to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Susan Sarandon was a devoted supporter of Bernie Sanders when he challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Susan Sarandon ultimately endorsed Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and blasted Hillary Clinton.

