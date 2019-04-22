Watch: Jon Voight Offers Support to Laura Ingraham Amid Blacklist Campaign

Actor Jon Voight released a video message Monday offering support to Laura Ingraham, as the Fox News host once again is facing a left-wing blacklist campaign.
“You know the truth is very important–right now most especially,” Jon Voight said.
“And those who believe in the truth are to be cherished. People like Laura Ingraham. They’re wonderful people who we need very much at this time, when our president is being attacked with lies and slanders from the media,” the Holes actor said.
“So I have a message for Laura, I want to send her my love, and I want to thank her for all that she does. God Bless Laura,” the 80-year-old said.
Ingraham was accused of mocking slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in a segment earlier this month, leading to many music stars stirring up a blacklist effort against her.
Rappers The Game, T.I., and Snoop Dogg all joined the effort, calling for Fox News to fire the 55-year-old host.
So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately !!! We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁 DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!! 🙏🏾
T.I. called her “despicable” while The Game referred to her as a “disrespectful cunt.” Pop star Justin Bieber also joined the blacklist campaign against Ingraham last week, calling her “absolutely disgusting.”
Last year, Ingraham also faced an advertiser boycott campaign after she mocked Parkland anti-gun activist David Hogg.
