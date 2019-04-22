Watch: Jon Voight Offers Support to Laura Ingraham Amid Blacklist Campaign

Actor Jon Voight released a video message Monday offering support to Laura Ingraham, as the Fox News host once again is facing a left-wing blacklist campaign.

“You know the truth is very important–right now most especially,” Jon Voight said.

“And those who believe in the truth are to be cherished. People like Laura Ingraham. They’re wonderful people who we need very much at this time, when our president is being attacked with lies and slanders from the media,” the Holes actor said.

A message to my fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/pRyr1MdonU — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) April 22, 2019

“So I have a message for Laura, I want to send her my love, and I want to thank her for all that she does. God Bless Laura,” the 80-year-old said.

Ingraham was accused of mocking slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in a segment earlier this month, leading to many music stars stirring up a blacklist effort against her.

Rappers The Game, T.I., and Snoop Dogg all joined the effort, calling for Fox News to fire the 55-year-old host.

T.I. called her “despicable” while The Game referred to her as a “disrespectful cunt.” Pop star Justin Bieber also joined the blacklist campaign against Ingraham last week, calling her “absolutely disgusting.”

Last year, Ingraham also faced an advertiser boycott campaign after she mocked Parkland anti-gun activist David Hogg.