Watch: Kanye West Brings Emotional Easter Sunday Service to Coachella

“This a new joint right here, it’s called ‘Water,'” Kanye West told the pack California crowd attending the second weekend of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. West had just wrapped up a spiritual remix of his hit song “All Falls Down.” Flanked by a full-set band, West went to work wooing the crowd with a Christian-inspired performance on Easter Sunday.

Joined by fellow Chicago crooners and frequent collaborators Chance The Rapper, Teyana Taylor, and Kid Cudi and veteran rapper DMX, West’s Sunday Service set saw the fashion mogul breakdown into tears. has been a weekly occurrence over the past few weeks, in which he and a band perform outdoors. He incorporated his service into his Coachella set, which also featured artists like and DMX.

West’s Sunday Service sees the rapper perform his hit songs and other gospel tunes outside. His Coachella set was nearly three hours long and received resounding praise on social media. West’s set included other hits from “Jesus Walks” to Pastor T.L. Barrett’s “Father Stretch My Hands” and Kirk Franklin’s “Brighter Day.”