Rapper Bun B Shoots Alleged Home Invader Holding His Wife At Gunpoint

Rapper Bun B shot an alleged home invader who was holding his wife at gunpoint Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm Tuesday, according to Fox News. Police said, “A female heard a knock at the door, and when she opened the door, she was confronted by a masked individual who demanded valuables from her. She then offered up her Audi – which was parked in the garage and while Bun B was upstairs, he hears the commotion and grabs a gun and heads downstairs.”

KTRK reports that Bun B, a staple in the Houston, Texas, rap scene and philanthropist in his own right, went into the garage and saw the suspect, Demonte Jackson, allegedly holding a gun to his wife’s head. Bun B then “fired several shots” and Jackson fled on foot.

Here’s #Mugshot of Demonte Jackson, man accused of breaking into Bun B’s home & holding his wife at gunpoint. @BunBTrillOG engaged in gunfight, hitting suspect in the shoulder. My #abc13 reporting: https://t.co/EqxvQFj1Es pic.twitter.com/jlD1Zhb4DC — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) April 24, 2019

Jackson later went to a hospital to get treatment for his gunshot wound. He was treated then released into police custody.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.