Rapper Bun B Shoots Alleged Home Invader Holding His Wife At Gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Bun B attends GQ & LeBron James NBA All Star Party sponsored by Samsung Galaxy and Beats at Ogden's Museum's Patrick F. Taylor Library on February 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for GQ)
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for GQ
AWR HAWKINS

Rapper Bun B shot an alleged home invader who was holding his wife at gunpoint Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm Tuesday, according to Fox News. Police said, “A female heard a knock at the door, and when she opened the door, she was confronted by a masked individual who demanded valuables from her. She then offered up her Audi – which was parked in the garage and while Bun B was upstairs, he hears the commotion and grabs a gun and heads downstairs.”

KTRK reports that Bun B, a staple in the Houston, Texas, rap scene and philanthropist in his own right, went into the garage and saw the suspect, Demonte Jackson, allegedly holding a gun to his wife’s head. Bun B then “fired several shots” and Jackson fled on foot.

Jackson later went to a hospital to get treatment for his gunshot wound. He was treated then released into police custody.

