Gwyneth Paltrow to Co-Host $250-Per-Person Fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly planning to host a hight-profile fundraiser for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) next month in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the fundraisers’ organizers are Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Whitford, and ticket prices will start at $250.

That’s not all the fundraising Buttigieg will be doing in Hollywood.

Buttigieg will also be hosted at another event earlier in the evening by Claire and Brian Goldsmith, with tickets priced at $250 per person for those under 37 (Buttigieg’s age), according to the invite. Those who write checks for $2,800 or raise that amount can get a picture with the candidate, and those who contribute $1,000 will receive a signed book. Claire Goldsmith is an online education administrator; Brian Goldsmith is an investor who has co-hosted a podcast with Katie Couric.

This report comes after news broke earlier this week that the Indiana Democrat, who is gay, will be doing events with the “potent gay power players” of Hollywood to raise money for 2020 this summer.

Most of the 2020 Democratic contenders, much like their predecessors in 2016, are certainly open to taking big checks from the entertainment industry. In the first quarter of 2019, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accepted donations from celebrities like Wanda Sykes, Ben Affleck, and Lee Daniels.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also accepted money from Danny DeVito and Susan Sarandon.