President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was defaced once again early Wednesday morning with the words “Putin’s Bitch” in black and white spray paint.

Video posted by TMZ shows vandals covering the star in black paint and writing “Putin’s bitch” — a reference Russian president Vladimir Putin — in white paint. The incident is said to have occurred at 4:30 a.m. local time.

In a statement to the gossip news outlet, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said it sent a cleaning crew to remove the paint free of charge. The Hollywood Historic Trust, the non-profit organization that provides maintenance to the stars, said it would file a police report on the vandalism.

President Trump was awarded the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2007 for his role in producing the Miss Universe beauty pageant, though it is widely reported he received the honor for his success with his hit NBC show The Apprentice.

The star was destroyed by a man with a pickaxe in July 2018 and has been defaced with swastikas and other racially-charged insults. Last year, the West Hollywood City Council voted to request the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the star. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti dismissed the proposal, saying: “We should be focused less on sidewalk problems and more on replacing a Congress that enables him.”