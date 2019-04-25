Report: Meghan Markle to Skip President Trump’s UK State Visit

Meghan Markle is likely to be a no-show when President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain goes ahead this summer, as her “convenient” maternity leave delivers an “excuse” not to meet him, a Royal expert has claimed.

Duncan Larcombe told the Sun that Markle will skip any meeting with Mr. Trump because she will be excused on the grounds of her maternity leave.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump will be guests of the Queen and will meet senior royals during the three-day visit that comes before the official D-Day commemorations. Larcombe told the newspaper:

I’m told that there are no plans for Meghan to meet President Trump. Not as a snub because – how shall we say – it’s a quite convenient period of maternity leave so she won’t be working. The fact she’s on maternity leave obviously gives her an excuse.

In 2016, the then-Suits actress campaigned against Trump becoming president and instead backed Hillary Clinton.

“I’m voting for Hillary Clinton, not because she is a woman, but because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she said at the time.

Mr Trump’s impending visit comes more than two years after Theresa May first offered a full state visit when they met in January 2017 at the White House.

Last year the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and the younger royals all deliberately snubbed President Trump on his first official visit to the UK, the Sunday Times reported.

For his part, Mr. Trump has never concealed his admiration for the Royal Family.

Pictures: President Trump Takes Tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

https://t.co/NSqndMxDRE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 13, 2018

The president sat down with controversial Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, shortly after having afternoon tea with the 92-year-old monarch at the 11th-century Windsor Castle in 2018.

“The Queen is fantastic!” a beaming POTUS told host Morgan.

“She’s a fantastic woman; so much energy and smart and sharp. She was amazing! Such a wonderful lady and so beautiful! It was such an honour to finally meet her. To have a Queen like that is great.”

President Trump will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings during the trip.