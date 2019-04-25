Robert Redford Says Impeaching Trump Is Pointless If There Will Be ‘No Planet to Live On’

Actor Robert Redford wrote in a recent op-ed for TIME that political controversies and agendas like impeaching President Donald Trump and admitting refugees won’t matter if climate change destroys the planet.

In the piece, titled “Don’t Fall for Political Distractions. Saving Our Planet Must Come First,” Robert Redford writes, “Collusion, obstruction of justice, impeachment or not, greedy tax breaks, medical care for all or none, refugees seeking compassion at our borders — as a citizen, I care deeply about all these things.”

“But I also fail to see how any of it will matter without a planet to live on,” the Great Gatsby actor continues. “We are approaching an irreversible tipping point. The science of climate change is backed by examples of the damage mankind has caused all around us, every day and everywhere. None of us are immune anymore; no matter where we live, no matter our political party.”

“What will it take for our short-sighted leadership to stop questioning the reality of this global crisis?”

Indeed, many Hollywood stars chimed in on climate change and helping the environment this Earth Day.

Leonardo DiCaprio called for a “Global Deal for Nature” in a social media post.

To solve climate change and biodiversity loss, we need a #GlobalDealForNature. Sign the petition calling on world leaders to come together to protect and restore half of nature. https://t.co/gKSp6h1x3d #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/tQn4Jziblk — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand posted a photo of her embracing a baby plant with the caption, “By honoring the earth, you honor life. EarthDay2019.”

Redford has embraced climate activism for many years. In 2015, the 82-year-old told the United Nations that “moderate weather seems to be going extinct.”

“Your mission is as simple as it is daunting: save the world before it’s too late,” he said.

Last year, he took aim at Trump, saying, “For the first time I can remember, I feel out of place in the country I was born into and the citizenship I’ve loved my whole life.”