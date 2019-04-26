Alyssa Milano Gushes over Joe Biden: ‘It’s Clear Voters Are Ready for Dignified Leadership’

Actress-turned-leftwing activist Alyssa Milano praised former vice president and 2020 Democratic contender Joe Biden in a series of social media posts Friday, saying that she likes what she’s seeing.

“Woah. The Biden campaign just released the first 24 hr fundraising numbers. The campaign has raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, topping every other 2020 presidential campaign in the first true 24 hours of fundraising,” Alyssa Milano said.

“The 24 hour Biden Campaign number includes 107,431 online donations from 96,926 individuals in all 50 states. 65,000 donations came from individuals who are new and did not originate from existing email lists, an unprecedented number for the first day of a campaign,” she continued. “The average online donation to the first 24 hours of Biden’s Campaign was $41. 97% of online donations were under $200. 90 minutes after the video went live, the campaign received donations from all 50 states.”

The Sundays at Tiffany’s actress continued to praise the Biden campaign’s fundraising, saying, “The Biden Presidential Campaign met the fundraising threshold to qualify for the DNC’s debates in 12 hours.”

She concluded, “I want to reiterate, I have not fully endorsed a candidate yet. But it’s clear voters are ready for dignified leadership. We need a candidate who will unite the country behind the core values we all believe in. I like what I’m seeing here. Keep it up, America.”

The 46-year-old star defended Biden from charges of being inappropriate around women earlier this month, saying, “I believe that Joe Biden’s intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs. Especially now.”

This defense led many of her left-wing fans to call her out .

Biden announced his campaign this week by highlighting President Trump’s reaction to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 that resulted in the death of a counter-protester.

“At that moment, I knew that the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime,” the former Delaware senator said in his announcement video.

The 2020 candidate also echoed the president’s “Make America Great Again” message Thursday, saying, “America’s coming back like we used to be: ethical, straight, tell ’em the truth… supporting our allies, all those good things.”