Rob Reiner Endorses Joe Biden: He’ll ‘Restore Our Souls and Standing as Leader of the Free World’

Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in 2020, declaring that he will “restore our souls and standing as leader of the free world.”

“We have a great field of candidates running for President,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter. “We should be supportive of them all. But if ever there was a time in our nation’s history that we needed someone to restore our soul & standing as leader of the free world, it’s now.”

“Joe Biden will do that on day one,” he concluded.

Later Thursday, the Shock and Awe director told the celebrity news site The Blast that he believes Biden possesses the “best chance” to defeat President Trump in the next election.

“I think that if he becomes president, on day one, America will be brought back to where it belongs in the world,” said Reiner.

In an interview with The Hill last year, Reiner said former President Barack Obama’s number two could very well reverse the course of the U.S. if elected president. “I think the ship is floundering right now and someone with his experience could come in and right the ship,” he told the political news outlet.

Reiner, Google boss Eric Schmidt, and several other high-profile Hollywood figures will co-host a $2,800 per-person fundraiser for Biden in Los Angeles on May 8th, according to Variety.

The far-left Hollywood actor is among President Trump’s most vocal critics, having falsely predicted the president would be indicted for committing criminal conspiracy with the Russia government during the 2016 election. He has also called President Trump the “enemy of the people” and a “sick delusional criminal fuck.”

Earlier Thursday, Biden kicked off his presidential campaign, releasing a video to social media in which he pledged to fight for the “soul of the nation.” The former vice president evoked the Charlotteville hoax, falsely claiming President Trump praised neo-Nazis who attended the “Unite the Right” rally.

Reiner previously supported failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.