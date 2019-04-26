Rosanna Arquette: I Feel Terrorized ‘Living Under a Fascist Regime’

Actress Rosanna Arquette melted down in a social media screed, wishing she could wake up without feeling “terrorized” by President Donald Trump’s “fascist regime.”

“I just want to wake up and feel some peace and love in the world,” Rosanna Arquette said, “and not feel terrorized that we are living under a fascist regime as of today.”

The Pulp Fiction actress apparently thinks about President Trump immediately after waking up regularly.

Last month, Arquette penned a similar post, claiming that Trump’s administration has “normalized” rape and pedophilia.

“It’s hard to wake up this morning and realize we are living under a sick dictatorship ,that we now have a government that has normalized racism rape ,mass killings from Guns Pedophila ,homophobia, the destruction of our environment .this government has normalized stupidity,” Arquette said.

Arquette shared a similar tidbit in the run-up to the midterm election last fall, saying, “Ive been waking up in the morning singing ‘we shall overcome’ for the past 2 weeks ..”

The 59-year-old has previously compared the United States to Nazi Germany, telling one social media user, “You need to go to the border and see the children being locked in cages abused and traumatized for life. separated and some sold. this is like Nazi Germany ,that is what is happening. Wake up.”