Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Celebrates Her Birthday in Sky-High Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump gave a nod to Japan on her birthday in a white and red ensemble — the colors of the Japanese flag — as she welcomed the island nation’s First Lady Akie Abe to the White House.

Mrs. Trump was white hot on Friday in a cap sleeve lace sheath dress by American brand Lela Rose. The dress retails for about $1,700 and is made entirely in the United States.

As a salute to Japan, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of sky-high red metallic “So Kate” pointed stilettos by Christian Louboutin to go with the body-conscious dress. The famous Louboutin red soles nearly blended into the red carpet outside the White House as Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Abe embraced each other.

Avid Fashion Notes readers will recall that Melania Trump wore a pair of metallic blue snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos when she visited Tokyo, Japan in 2017.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.