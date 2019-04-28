Michael Moore: ‘Bad Democrats Must Be Primaried and Replaced with Good Democrats’ Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore has declared that centrist Democratic candidates “must be primaried and replaced” with far-left alternatives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY.)

Michael Moore made the claim in reference to an article from The Intercept, which reported on how young Democrats at 40 college campuses have called for a boycott of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee over “its decision to cut off vendors working for primary challengers..”

“Bad Democrats must be primaried and replaced with good Dems — just the way AOC did it,” Moore wrote in response, referring to Ocasio-Cortez’s successful ousting of long-time Rep. Joe Crowley in last year’s primary challenge. “Some of you should run. The Democratic Party is trying to stop any progressive challengers.”

Michael Moore’s claim is merely the latest sign of a brewing civil war within the separate wings of the Democratic Party, as it gears up for the 2020 election cycle. Many supporters on the progressive wing of the party, such as Moore, are demanding that established and more centrist candidates are challenged by far-left alternatives.

The 65-year-old filmmaker has long-heaped praise on the likes of Ocasio-Cortez, recently declaring that the 29-year-old New York Congresswoman was the real “leader” of the party.

“She is the leader. She’s the leader. Everyone knows it, everyone feels it, she’s the leader of this mass movement,” he said during a February appearance on MSNBC. “If you’re moderate, stop being moderate. Take a position, there’s no middle ground anymore.”

